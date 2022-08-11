INDIA

Cabinet approves signing of ‘Audio Visual Co-Production Treaty’ between India, Australia

NewsWire
0
0

With a view to promote co-production of films, the Union Cabinet has approved signing of ‘Audio Visual Co-Production Treaty’ between India and Australia.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the signing of an ‘Audio Visual Co-Production Treaty’. Audio Visual co-production treaties are enabling documents which facilitate co-production of films between two countries. Such agreements are Umbrella Agreements under which private, quasi-government or governmental agencies enter into contracts to produce films together.

India has, so far, signed 15 Audio Visual Co-production Treaties with foreign countries. Australia has emerged as a preferred destination for shooting Indian films. India is fast emerging as a major content hub for filmmakers looking for new projects. India has abundance of exotic locations, talent pool, relatively cheaper cost of production and post production, making India a favoured destination of foreign filmmakers.

As per the co-production treaty, the respective contributions of the producers of the two countries may vary from 20 per cent to 80 per cent of the final total cost of co-production work.

The proposed agreement will boost ties with Australia, lead to exchange of art and culture, showcase the soft power of our country and lead to generation of employment among artistic, technical as well as non-technical personnel engaged in audio visual co-production, including production and post production work.

Utilization of India locales increase the prospects of India as a preferred Film Shooting destination and will generate an inflow of foreign exchange into the country.

20220811-084005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman raped in Gurugram; accused on the run

    India Inc signs 1,149 deals worth over $104 bn in 2022...

    ‘Very serious issue’: SC stops AP’s money transfer from disaster fund...

    India logs 33,750 new Covid-19 cases