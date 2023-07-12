INDIA

Cabinet clears amendment bill to set up IIM in Mumbai

NewsWire
0
0

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday is learnt to have cleared an amendment in the legislation governing Indian Institute of Management (IIM), to set up a new institute in Mumbai. 

According to sources, an amendment is learnt to have been proposed in the Indian Institute of Management Act, to upgrade the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) in Mumbai into an IIM.

With the amendment learnt to have been cleared by the cabinet, the proposed bill is likely to be introduced in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

This would give an IIM to Mumbai.

Currently, there are 20 IIMs in the country.

NITIE was set up by the government of India in 1963 with the help of the United Nations Development Programme and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

2023071238179

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 people shot dead at Chisinau Int’l airport in Moldova

    Gang selling newborns busted in Delhi, infant rescued

    Three Jharkhand MLAs approach Calcutta HC division bench with CBI probe...

    Himesh to ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant: ‘You have maa Saraswati’s blessings’