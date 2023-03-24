INDIA

Cabinet clears dearness allowance hike by 4%

NewsWire
0
0

In a bonanza for 48 lakh Central government employees and 70 lakh pensioners, the government on Friday hiked dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) by 4 per cent with retrospective effect from January 1, 2023.

The decision was taken in the Union Cabinet meeting on Friday evening.

According to official sources, the additional instalment will represent an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 38 per cent of the basic pay or pension, to compensate against price rise.

The cabinet gave its approval to release an additional instalment of DA to Central government employees and DRA to pensioners with effect from January 1, 2023, they added.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs 12,815.60 crore per annum, the sources added.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

DA is calculated as per the latest consumer price index for industrial workers. It is revised periodically twice a year and was last revised in September 2022, and was effective retrospectively from July 1, 2022.

20230324-215403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MHA upgrades Assam CM Sarma’s security cover to Z plus

    12-year-old girl dies in tiger attack in UP

    Night curfew clamped in 4 Himachal districts till May 10

    Pramod Bhagat enters quarterfinals, Sukant Kadam in pre-quarters at Para Badminton...