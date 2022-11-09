The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved “Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India, 2022”.

The move will ease compliance for television channels as no prior permission would be needed for live telecast of events.

In its place, only prior registration of events to be telecast live would be necessary, the guidelines said.

Also, there is no requirement of prior permission for a change of language or conversion of the mode of transmission from standard definition (SD) to high definition (HD) or vice versa, and only prior intimation would be required.

In addition to this, the guidelines also said that in an emergency, for a company or a limited liability partnership (LLP) firm with only two directors or partners, a director or a partner can be changed, which is subject to security clearance post the appointment, to enable business decision-making.

