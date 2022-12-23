INDIA

Cabinet clears MSP for copra for 2023 season

NewsWire
0
0

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved minimum support prices (MSPs) for copra for 2023 season,fixing it at Rs 10,860 per quintal for fair average quality of milling copra and at Rs 11,750 per quintal for ball copra.

The approval is based on recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices and views of major coconut-growing states, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur told media persons.

This is an increase of Rs 270 per quintal for milling copra and Rs 750 per quintal for ball copra over the previous season.

This would ensure a margin of 51.82 per cent for milling copra and 64.26 per cent for ball copra over the all India weighted average cost of production.

The announced MSP of copra for 2023 season is in line with the principle of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times all India weighted average cost of production as announced by the government in the budget for 2018-19.

20221223-220403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Air pollution damage to lungs is irreversible

    2 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

    Two labourers, including one woman killed in wall collapse in Noida

    On-ground SpiceJet aircraft hits pole at IGI airport