Cabinet clears national green hydrogen mission with an outlay of Rs 19,744 cr

The union cabinet on Wednesday cleared the government’s ambitious National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore.

It aims to make India a global hub for green hydrogen production and fuel cell technology.

Under the mission, it is expected that India is likely to achieve 5 mmt of hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission plans to give direct incentives for green hydrogen manufacturing worth Rs 13,000 crore.

It envisages incentives for electrolyser manufacturing to the tune of nearly Rs 4,500 crore.

The mission will be headed by the cabinet secretary and an empowered group of secretaries.

Under the mission, six lakh jobs are guaranteed, minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur told the media persons after the cabinet briefing.

