INDIA

Cabinet clears proposal to grant ST status to several communities in 5 states

NewsWire
0
0

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the proposal to notify several tribal communities under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda told media persons after the Cabinet meeting that these proposals were lying pending for several years.

Basically due to spelling errors and similar sounding names of several communities, these could not be brought under the ST category for a very long time, he added.

The Cabinet approved the ministry’s proposal for the inclusion of Narikoravan, along with the Kurivikkaran, community of Tamil Nadu under ST category through the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950.

Similarly,it granted ST status to the Betta-Kuruba community as a synonym of Kadu Kuruba of Karnataka. This also would be done through the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950.

Further, Gonds, along with its five sub-castes, in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh were included in the ST list of Uttar Pradesh.

The Union Cabinet also granted tribal status to the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district. The decision marks the inclusion of the Hattee community in four blocks of the area.

20220914-175604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab to make spurious liquor law more stringent

    BJP demands removal of Trinamool appointed administrators in civic bodies

    Puducherry Police begins crackdown on 69 loan apps

    TN Health Department on drive to trace, eradicate TB