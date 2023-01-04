The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval for naming the greenfield international airport at Goa’s Mopa as Manohar International Airport, after former Defence Minister and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

“To fulfil the cherished aspirations of the people of Goa, Chief Minister of Goa conveyed unanimous decision of the Cabinet of state government to name the greenfield international airport, Mopa, Goa as Manohar International Airport – Mopa, Goa,” an official statement said.

The airport at Mopa had been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022, and named after late Parrikar in recognition of his contribution in building modern Goa, the statement added.

