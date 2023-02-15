BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Cabinet grants Rs 48,000 cr for ‘Vibrant Villages Prog’

The Union Cabinet has approved the Centrally Sponsored Scheme- “Vibrant Villages Programme” (VVP) for the Financial Years 2022-23 to 2025-26 with financial allocation of Rs 4800 crore.

The scheme will provide funds for development of essential infrastructure and creation of livelihood opportunities in 19 districts and 46 border blocks of four states and one Union Territory along the northern land border of the country.

It will also help in achieving inclusive growth and retaining the population in the border areas. In the first phase 663 villages will be covered under the programme.

The scheme aids to identify and develop the economic drivers based on local natural human and other resources of the border villages on northern border. Development of growth will centre on “Hub and Spoke Model” through promotion of social entrepreneurship, empowerment of youth and women through skill development and entrepreneurship.

The tourism potential will be leveraged through promotion of local cultural, traditional knowledge and heritage and development of sustainable eco-agribusinesses on the concept of “One village-One product” through community based organisations, Cooperatives, SHGs, NGOs etc.

Vibrant Village Action Plans will be created by the district administration with the help of Gram Panchayats. Hundred per cent saturation of Central and state schemes will be ensured.

Key outcomes that have been attempted are, connectivity with all weather roads, drinking water, 24×7 electricity – Solar and wind energy to be given focused attention, mobile and internet connectivity. Tourist centers, multi-purpose centers and health and wellness centres.

Of the financial allocation of Rs 4800 crore, an amount of 2500 crore rupees will be used for roads.

20230215-164002

