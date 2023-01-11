The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex post facto approval for renaming National Centre for Drinking Water, Sanitation and Quality, Joka, Kolkata as Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation (SPM-NIWAS)’.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December, 2022, the centre set up on 8.72 acres of land at Joka, Diamond Harbor Road, Kolkata, West Bengal, is envisaged as a premier institute to develop capacities in states/UTs in the field of public health engineering, drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene through training programmes.

Such capacities are envisaged for not only the front-line workforce engaged in implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Jeevan Mission, but also for the representatives of local bodies, both rural and urban.

Accordingly, suitable infrastructure has been developed, including training infrastructure, and R&D Block and a residential complex. Working and miniature models of Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) technologies are also installed to facilitate the training at the institute.

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, one of the most deserving sons of West Bengal and a front-runner in national integration, inspiration for industrialisation, was also an eminent scholar and academician and the youngest Vice Chancellor of University of Calcutta, Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a statement on Wednesday.

Naming the institute after Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s name shall inspire the whole set of stakeholders to honour him by adopting his values of honesty, integrity, and commitment in the work ethos of the Institute.

