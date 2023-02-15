INDIA

Cabinet nod to seven new ITBP battalions, construction of Shinkun La tunnel

NewsWire
0
0

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to raise seven new battalions of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which guards the strategic Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

With the aim of providing all weather connectivity between Ladakh and the rest of the country, it also gave the nod for the construction of a 4-km-long Shinkun La tunnel along with an approach road.

Both the decisions were taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which met earlier in the day.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur informed media persons after the meeting, that as per the proposal, a sector headquarter would also be set up, for which a fresh strength of 9,400 posts would be created. The sector headquarter would be set up by 2025-26 and will entail a recurring expense of Rs 1,808 crore, while for meeting the ration and food requirements of the troops, a recurring expenditure of Rs 963 crore would be required.

In 2020, the CCS had sanctioned 47 new border outposts along with setting up of 12 staging camps. These are currently being set up, Thakur said, informing that for manning these outposts and staging camps, it was decided by the CCS on Wednesday, to raise seven new battalions.

Apart from this, the Shinkun La tunnel along with an approach road would be constructed.

The CCS approved this proposal and the tunnel is expected to be completed by December 2025, Thakur told reporters. It will entail a cost of Rs 1,681 crore and its construction will lead to Ladakh’s connectivity with Zanskar valley through an all weather road.

This will lead to investments in health, tourism and education sectors and will also help in improving supply chain during winters and enable smoother troops movement, the minister said.

20230215-180802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains in 10 districts of...

    Nitish Rana wishes Gautam Gambir on his birthday with an unseen...

    Once steeped in history, Rajasthan courts the future with its startup...

    ‘Will be dangerous to cut him off at the moment’, Gilchrist...