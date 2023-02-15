The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to raise seven new battalions of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which guards the strategic Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

With the aim of providing all weather connectivity between Ladakh and the rest of the country, it also gave the nod for the construction of a 4-km-long Shinkun La tunnel along with an approach road.

Both the decisions were taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which met earlier in the day.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur informed media persons after the meeting, that as per the proposal, a sector headquarter would also be set up, for which a fresh strength of 9,400 posts would be created. The sector headquarter would be set up by 2025-26 and will entail a recurring expense of Rs 1,808 crore, while for meeting the ration and food requirements of the troops, a recurring expenditure of Rs 963 crore would be required.

In 2020, the CCS had sanctioned 47 new border outposts along with setting up of 12 staging camps. These are currently being set up, Thakur said, informing that for manning these outposts and staging camps, it was decided by the CCS on Wednesday, to raise seven new battalions.

Apart from this, the Shinkun La tunnel along with an approach road would be constructed.

The CCS approved this proposal and the tunnel is expected to be completed by December 2025, Thakur told reporters. It will entail a cost of Rs 1,681 crore and its construction will lead to Ladakh’s connectivity with Zanskar valley through an all weather road.

This will lead to investments in health, tourism and education sectors and will also help in improving supply chain during winters and enable smoother troops movement, the minister said.

