Cabinet note on vehicle scrappage policy ready

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The much-awaited vehicle scrappage policy may soon be a reality as a Cabinet note on the issue is ready and sent for further consultations with the stakeholders on PMO directions.

“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has formulated a note for the Cabinet on creation of an ecosystem for voluntary and environment-friendly phasing out of unfit and old polluting vehicles,” Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh said in reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

In July last year, the Centre had proposed amendments to the motor vehicle rules to allow scrapping of vehicles older than 15 years.

Further, in a draft notification, the government proposed renewal of fitness certificates for vehicles older than 15 years every six months instead of the current one year.

