Cabinet okays extension of Smart Cities sub plan

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday okayed the extension of the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS 2.0) programme of Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and a sub-component of the government’s Smart Cities Mission.

The programme will run for a period of four years, i.e. from 2023 till 2027.

CITIIS 1.0 had begun in 2018 and is aimed at assisting cities develop and implement innovation-driven and sustainable urban infrastructure projects.

The CITIIS 2.0 programme, approved on Wednesday, envisages to support competitively selected projects promoting circular economy with focus on integrated waste management at the city level, climate-oriented reform actions at the state level, and institutional strengthening and knowledge dissemination at the national level, official sources said.

CITIIS 2.0 aims to leverage and scale up the learnings and successes of CITIIS 1.0.

