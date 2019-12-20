Cabinet okays India-Sweden MoU on cooperation in polar science

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the agreement on cooperation in polar science between India’s Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Sweden’s Ministry of Education and Research.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on December 2, 2019 during the visit of the Swedish monarch to India, a Cabinet statement said.

“The collaboration between India and Sweden in polar science will enable sharing of the expertise available with both countries,” it added.

India and Sweden are both signatories to the Antarctic Treaty and the Protocol to the Antarctic Treaty on Environmental Protection. Sweden, as one of the eight “Arctic States”, is a member state in the Arctic Council whereas India has observer status in the grouping.

Sweden has a vigorous scientific programme in the polar regions, both in the Arctic and Antarctic. India likewise, has sustained scientific research programs in both the Polar Regions as well as in the oceanic realm.

