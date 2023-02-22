The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the mandatory packaging norms for the Jute year 2022-23.

According to the norms, 100 per cent of foodgrains and 20 per cent of sugar will be compulsorily packed in jute bags.

The government had first cleared mandatory jute packaging for foodgrains and sugar in October 2020.

The government had taken the decision to benefit nearly 3.7 lakh workers and several farm families which are dependent for their livelihood on the jute sector.

Since then, the government has been extending the norms every year.

