The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI)schemes for IT and pharma sectors.

It has also approved PLI for laptops, tablets, all in one personal computers and servers.

The five largest companies of the world manufacturing laptops or tablets will be brought to India and will be offered PLI, said Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology and Communications, Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The development comes just a week after the Cabinet approved the PLI scheme for telecom equipment.

The push for domestic manufacturing cones in line with the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

–IANS

rrb/sn