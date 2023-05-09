INDIA

Cabinet reshuffle on cards in TN, Thiagarajan likely to lose finance portfolio

With cabinet reshuffle on cards in Tamil Nadu, high profile Finance Minister, P.T.R Thiagarajan is likely to be divested of the finance portfolio.

He is likely to be given a minor portfolio.

It may be recalled that an audio clip reported to be that of Thiagarajan went viral in which he spoke against the Chief Minister’s son, Udayanidhi Stalin and his

son-in-law Sabareesan.

The speaker in the audio clip was also saying that the two were involved in swindling huge funds after the Stalin government assumed office.

Thiagarajan had an audience with the Chief Minister Stalin at the latter’s Alwarpet residence a week ago and there were reports that the snow had melted. However, sources in the DMK told IANS that Stalin has always been not very happy over the performance of PTR and his attitude towards fellow ministers.

PTR is likely to be replaced by state industries minister Thangam Thenarasu, considered the blue eyed boy of the Chief Minister.

Tamil Nadu Dairy development minister, S.M. Nasser is likely to be shunted out along with Adi Dravidar Minister, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj. Selvaraj is likely to be replaced by Manamadurai MLA, Tamizharasi.

Mannargudi MLA T.R.B.A. Raaja, who is the son of senior DMK leader TR Baalu, is likely to join the cabinet in the reshuffle. State tourism minister Ramachandran is in all likelihood to be removed from the cabinet.

Chief Minister Stalin has already stated openly that non performing ministers would be removed from the cabinet and replaced with fresh blood.

The cabinet reshuffle is likely to take place by the month end after the Chief Minister returns from a foreign trip.

