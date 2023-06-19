BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Cabinet secretary reviews status of projects' implementation

The Finance Ministry organised a ‘Chintan Shivir’ chaired by cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday for secretaries and senior government officers, where implementation of projects was monitored.

Deliberations were also held on implementation of projects and capex funded from the budget and central public sector enterprises’ (CPSEs) internal and extra budgetary resources (IEBR), flagship and large schemes and budget announcements.

The objective of the ‘Chintan Shivir’ was to share insights and learnings on successful implementation of projects and schemes, discuss challenges and help ministries draw up a roadmap for timely and effective delivery on-ground, official sources said.

