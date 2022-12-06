INDIA

Cache of ammunition recovered in J&K’s Baramulla: Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Army recovered a cache of ammunition in the Uri sector of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Tuesday.

“Based on specific input, Police along with Army (16 Sikh Light Infantry) launched a joint cordon and search operation in Chauranda village area of Uri sector, Baramulla. During search operation, the joint team of Police and Army recovered a cache of ammunition, including 200 AK rounds, eight Chinese grenades and IED material,” police added.

“Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Uri police station and further investigation set into motion.”

