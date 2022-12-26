INDIA

Cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Assam tea garden

NewsWire
0
0

A cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from a tea garden in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Monday, police said.

This recovery was carried out by police in the district’s South Jalan tea estate.

Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh, Swetank Mishra said: “We received a secret report that a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives were stacked in the tea estate. Following that, we have launched an operation jointly with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to recover the arms and ammunition.”

The police officer informed that two AK-47 magazines, 12 rounds of ammunition, a few grenades, and some timer devices were recovered.

How this cache of arms and ammunition reached that tea garden is still unknown. A police operation is underway to unearth further details about it.

“The district police has been put on high alert,” said Mishra.

20221226-200603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bihar BJP minister’s remarks rekindles spat

    How Delhi-based startup mesmerised the world with drone light show

    Amid infighting, Punjab Cong leaders meet Rahul Gandhi

    Cattle smuggling case: Sukanya Mondal submits her income details to CBI