A cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from a tea garden in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Monday, police said.

This recovery was carried out by police in the district’s South Jalan tea estate.

Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh, Swetank Mishra said: “We received a secret report that a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives were stacked in the tea estate. Following that, we have launched an operation jointly with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to recover the arms and ammunition.”

The police officer informed that two AK-47 magazines, 12 rounds of ammunition, a few grenades, and some timer devices were recovered.

How this cache of arms and ammunition reached that tea garden is still unknown. A police operation is underway to unearth further details about it.

“The district police has been put on high alert,” said Mishra.

