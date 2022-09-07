A cache of weapons, buried on a river bank, were seized from Assam’s Sonitpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The cache includes a huge amount of pistols, rifles, live ammunition and explosives of various nature.

A senior police officer said that the arms and ammunition were buried on the bank of the Belsiri River, amidst the dense forest area of the Kamengbari tea estate near the Assam-Arunachal border.

Based on a tip-off, Sonitpur police launched an operation to recover the arms. The police are suspecting some militant outfits probably hid the collection of weapons and explosives.

However, the police refused to divulge further details.

20220907-200602