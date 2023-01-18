The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a packet containing four China-made pistols, eight magazines and 47 bullet rounds along the international border with Pakistan in the Gurdaspur sector in Punjab, officials said.

The cache of weapons and ammunition was probably dropped by a Pakistani drone on the night of January 17, an official said on Wednesday, adding BSF troops heard the humming sound of a “suspected drone coming from Pakistan”.

The BSF troops fired several rounds at the drone.

Punjab shares a 553-km long international border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

