Cadbury to donate funds for animals rescued from bushfires

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) The Cadbury company has promised to donate profits from the sale of Caramello Koala, Freddo Frog and Furry Friends chocolates to help Australia’s bushfire affected wildlife, a media report said.

The company announced the ‘Freddo and Friends for Bushfire Relief’ initiative, pointing out that 100 per cent of profits from the sale of these items would go to wildlife foundations across that country for the next week, Mail Online reported.

“The impact on families, homes and environment is truly devastating. Like all that have been affected, our precious and much-loved native wildlife has suffered incredibly,” the company said and maintained that a minimum of $500,000 will be donated to support wildlife rescue, treatment and habitat restoration projects.

Cadbury also promised to donate food supplies to Foodbank Australia and emergency services personnel.

The World Wildlife Fund estimates that about 1.25 billion animals have perished in the bushfires across Australia.

In all, 26 people have so far lost their lives, and eight million hectares of land got burnt by the infernos.

Even as donations pour in from across the world, many celebrities, including Chris Hemsworth, Nicole Kidman and Kylie Jenner have donated money for the survivors.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has pledged $4.3 million for bushfire relief, while TV talk show hostess Ellen DeGeneres has launched a $5 million fundraising campaign.

–IANS

tsb/saurav/arm