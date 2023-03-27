INDIALIFESTYLE

CAF commander killed in IED blast in Bijapur

A Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) personnel was killed by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Maoists in the state’s Bijapur district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Assistant Platoon Commander Vijay Yadav.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident and condemned the cowardly act.

Police said that road construction work was underway in the Maoist-affected district’s Mirtur police station area, where the personnel were deployed for security.

A team of CAF troopers was out on an area domination exercise when Yadav accidentally stepped on the IED, police said.

