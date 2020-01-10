Cafe photo adds to PTI’s suspicion over Sharif’s health

Islamabad, Jan 14 (IANS) A viral photo of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at a London restaurant with his family members, raising suspicions within the incumbent PTI government which may cause problems for him in securing an extension in his stay abroad.

Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry uploaded the leaked photo on his Twitter account on Monday in which the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, who was diagnosed with an immune system disorder, appeared to be looking quite stable, reports Dawn news.

Making a satirical comment, the Minister said: “In London’s intensive care unit, the treatment against plundering is underway and all patients present (there) are feeling better.”

The picture was also reportedly discussed at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

As it went viral, the administration swung into action and sought latest reports about Mr Sharif’s health from his personal physician Adnan Khan so that it could decide on his application seeking extension to stay abroad for treatment.

The PML-N however, slammed the PTI leaders for doing politics on Sharif’s health, saying the government should come out from “Sharif phobia” and concentrate on addressing important issues facing the country.

“Doctors have advised Nawaz Sharif to go out for change of environment. They insist that staying indoors will not be good for his health. Therefore, Sharif has started going out. On Sunday, Sharif along with his family members had a walk to catch fresh air and had a tea in a restaurant,” a PML-N leader from London told Dawn news.

He made it clear that it had never been a case that Sharif could not walk.

On December 23, 2019 Sharif had sought an extension in his stay abroad on the expiry of the four-week period allowed by the court to go to London for medical treatment.

With his application, Sharif attached his medical reports. But the Punjab government, which could not decide on his application, sought fresh reports.

–IANS

ksk/