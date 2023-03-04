Midfielder Moises Caicedo has signed a new contract with Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion, less than two months after saying he wanted to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old, who impressed for Ecuador in the World Cup, has agreed on a new deal until 2027, with the club having the option to extend his stay for another year, reports Xinhua news agency.

The news comes after he had asked to leave with Arsenal believed to have offered around 70 million pounds to sign him, prompting Brighton to leave him out of their squad for several games.

“I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful.”

“The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart, so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity,” said Caicedo in an open letter to supporters after asking to leave.

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi, celebrated the “fantastic news,” over the player’s change of heart this Friday.

“For the club, our fans, for me and most importantly for Moises. It will make us stronger as we move forward towards our targets on the pitch.”

Caicedo joined Brighton from Independiente del Valle in 2021 and since making his full Premier League debut in 2022, Brighton have won 15 of the 29 league matches he has participated in.

20230304-093007