CAIT calls for early roll out of e-commerce policy

by CanIndia New Wire Service

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called upon Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to roll out the e-commerce policy at the earliest to curb “malpractices” of large e-commerce players in India.

In a statement, the traders’ organisation said: “Indian e-commerce ecosystem has been greatly vitiated by large e-commerce companies and in the wake of steep rise of e-commerce share in the Indian domestic trade, it is all the more necessary to have a robust and well defined e-commerce policy so that small businesses do not suffer at the hands of large e-commerce companies having deep pockets and enormous resources.”

Further, it said that CAIT is all set to launch its e-commerce portal ‘Bharatemarket’ in October. CAIT has also demanded formation of a regulatory authority for regulating and monitoring e-commerce business and having adequate powers to penalise offenders of the e-commerce policy.

It has also suggested that there should be no relaxation in FDI policy for e-commerce players.

