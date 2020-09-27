CAIT calls for early roll out of e-commerce policy

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called upon Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to roll out the e-commerce policy at the earliest to curb “malpractices” of large e-commerce players in India.

In a statement, the traders’ organisation said: “Indian e-commerce ecosystem has been greatly vitiated by large e-commerce companies and in the wake of steep rise of e-commerce share in the Indian domestic trade, it is all the more necessary to have a robust and well defined e-commerce policy so that small businesses do not suffer at the hands of large e-commerce companies having deep pockets and enormous resources.”

Further, it said that CAIT is all set to launch its e-commerce portal ‘Bharatemarket’ in October. CAIT has also demanded formation of a regulatory authority for regulating and monitoring e-commerce business and having adequate powers to penalise offenders of the e-commerce policy.

It has also suggested that there should be no relaxation in FDI policy for e-commerce players.

–IANS

