BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

CAIT lauds drug regulator’s notice to 20 e-pharmacies

NewsWire
0
0

Traders’ body the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has lauded the issuance of show-cause notices to over 20 e-pharmacies including Amazon and Flipkart by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on February 10.

The entities have been given two days to reply to the notices.

The drug regulator has asked online pharmacies to explain why action should not be taken against them for selling and distribution of drugs in contravention of provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940.

The e-pharmacies have been told in the notice that there are several cases in various courts requesting prohibition of online sale of drugs.

The show-cause notice alleges that the operations of these entities fall foul of the injunction of the Delhi High Court dated December 12, 2018 in the case of Dr. Zaheer Ahmed v. Union of India & Others.

In the above stated case, the Delhi High Court had held that “online sale of medicines without licence” is injuncted.

In a statement, CAIT said that the body alongwith South Delhi Chemists Association and Delhi Drug Dealers Associations and other chemist associations, had raised the issue strongly against e-pharmacies in the past, and even met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in June last year.

CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal have sought strict enforcement of the law and the judgment of Delhi High Court in the matter.

They have also sought assurance that no e-commerce company is allowed to sell medicines violating the Drug and Cosmetic Act.

CAIT has also sought strict action against the e-commerce intermediaries and platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, who are selling medicine without obtaining the requisite licences.

20230212-163802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Xiaomi India elevates COO Muralikrishnan as President

    Budget FY23: Next phase of Ease of Doing Business, Ease of...

    Liberalised ‘Drone’ rules to generate employment, economic benefits (Roundup)

    Indian industry leaders expect GDP to grow at 6.5% in FY24:...