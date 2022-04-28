BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

CAIT welcomes CCI’s raid on Amazon’s seller Cloudtail, Apario

NewsWire
0
3

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has complimented the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for conducting raids on the offices of Cloudtail and Apario, both sellers of Amazon.

It is a much awaited welcome step of CCI which will surely vindicate the substance of various complaints made by the CAIT against Amazon and Flipkart, said CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, while commenting upon the action of the CCI.

Since past three years, the CAIT has been raising strong objections against alleged mal-practices of Amazon and Flipkart and filed complaints with CCI beside strongly fighting delaying tactics of Amazon and Flipkart in various courts as well.

Khandelwal, in a statement said that role of Narayan Murthy should also be investigated while conducting raid.

The situation demands that all the records in paper and computers of both the sellers pertaining to the complaints of should be confiscated so that these can not be tempered.

“The seizure of records will amply substantiate the charges made by CAIT against Amazon and Appario. Beside, these two sellers, other top 20 sellers of Amazon in last five years, should also be properly scanned since Amazon is flouting all laws and FDI policy of the Government and trying to creating a monopolistic market in India since a long time and there is no transparency on Amazon e-commerce portal thereby causing huge damage to small retailers of the country and collateral damage to the consumers,” said the statement.

The trade body further said that predatory pricing, deep discounting, loss funding, exclusive sale of branded products in collusion with respective corporate companies, owing inventory are some of the fundamental issues raised by the CAIT.”All these practices are explicitly prohibited under Press Note 2 of FDI policy of 2018,” the statement added.

Biggest hit verticals due to mal-practice of Amazon and Flipkart include Mobile, FMCG, Consumer Durables, clothing, Readymade Garments, Beauty care products, Watches, Gift items, and furnishing fabric, it said.

20220428-154402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IndianOil installs more than 1,000 EV charging stations

    Farming impacted by climate change: The way ahead

    FarEye raises $100 mn in series-E funding

    India, Australia plan to finalise ‘interim’ Trade Agreement: Goyal