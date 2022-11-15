INDIA

'Cake bank' in Prayagraj for kids suffering from cancer

Social activist and cancer survivor, Pankaj Rizwani has opened a ‘cake bank’ for children suffering from cancer.

His initiative is aimed at motivating children suffering from cancer to fight the disease.

The bank will provide free cakes to ailing children on their birthdays to make them feel special.

Also a businessman, Rizwani has been helping cancer patients since past many years.

Besides ensuring availability of blood to needy patients, he provides them financial assistance and uses his contacts in Mumbai for their treatment at the Tata Memorial Hospital and other such treatment centres.

The cake bank was inaugurated by Harsh Dubey, a child suffering from cancer.

Harsh had earlier been made ADG of Prayagraj for a day on initiative of ADG Zone Prem Prakash.

