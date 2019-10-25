Cakewalk for Prapti at UTT National Ranking TT C’ship

Thane, Oct 29 (IANS) With the top 16 seeds in men and eight in women biding time in the cool confines of their hotels, it was a hectic affair for the qualifiers in both sections on a hot and humid day at the UTT National Ranking (West Zone) Table Tennis Championships at the Sulochana Devi Singhania School here on Tuesday.

All the seeded players will jump into the fray before noon on Wednesday when the knockout events begin and they will be joined by 48 group qualifiers from men, while 32 women paddlers will join the eight seeded in the main draw. But in the women’s draw there will be a good scope for first-round byes which will give a breather to the seeded and a few lucky players.

All the three rounds of qualification matches will be played on Tuesday itself with the qualifiers’ list out by late evening.

The early trends, after two rounds in each category, looked in favour of group toppers but all of them will put their best foot forward to complete the third round in the late evening to seal their main draw berths.

Prapti Sen of West Bengal is the first one to seal her main draw spot as she, placed in group 1, has already two points from her 11-4, 11-1, 11-5 victory against Moumita Shah and a walkover point from Vidhi Ameet Shah of Maharashtra, who has not turned up. This means that a cakewalk awaits the West Bengal girl.

In other interesting group matches, Surbhi Patwari of Bengal struggled before overcoming Soumi Mondal of PSPB 3-2, Amrutha Pushpak of RBI came back strong to post a 10-12, 12-14, 11-8, 12-10, 12-10 triumph over Monika Manohar of Telangana and Nikhat Banu, also of RBI, struggled to win 11-8, 11-7, 10-12, 5-11, 11-8 against Tamil Nadu’s Nithyashree Mani.

Maharashtra’s Mallika Bhandarkar downed Varuni Jaiswal of Telangana 13-11, 11-5, 7-11, 8-11, 11-9 and Sataporne de of North Bengal extricated herself from a spot of bother to beat Bhavya Jayswal of Gujarat 9-11, 11-13, 11-8, 11-6, 11-8.

Seraha Jacob of Tamil Nadu lost her opening round to Disha Hulawle of Maharashtra 11-7, 4-11, 11-9, 8-11, 7-11 but managed a win over Zena Chipia to keep her floating in group 27. But Tamanna Saini of Delhi led the group with two wins.

After the first two rounds in men singles, the top guns boomed and seemed good to enter stage 2 knockouts even before the last round late on Tuesday.

–IANS

kk/bg