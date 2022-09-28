INDIA

Calcutta HC allows Bengal Police probe against Suvendu Adhikari on Saradha case

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday allowed West Bengal Police to conduct its own enquiry against Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari in a case accusing the latter of being a beneficiary in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

Recently, Kanthi police station in East Midnapore district had sent notice to Adhikari on the basis of a letter from the Saradha Group founder and Chairman, Sudipta Sen to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) accusing Adhikari of being a beneficiary in the scam.

Adhikari challenged that notice and filed a petition before the division bench of Chief Justice, Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, arguing that since the CBI was already conducting a probe in the Ponzi scam, the state police cannot run a parallel probe in the matter.

However, on Wednesday, the division bench ruled that the state police can conduct a parallel probe in the matter, and also dismissed Adhikari’s plea that the probe in this particular case be also handled by the CBI.

Sen recently made the same allegation against Adhikari at a court at Bidhannagar. In fact, Sen’s letter to CBI had always been a tool for Trinamool Congress against Adhikari and the party leadership had been repeatedly alleging that the CBI sleuths probing the ponzi scam were deliberately ignoring the letter from Sen to avoid a probe against the Leader of Opposition in the matter.

20220928-175004

