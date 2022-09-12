INDIA

Calcutta HC asks NIA to be party in Trinamool office blast case

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to be a party in a case pertaining to an explosion at a Trinamool Congress office in Amta in Howrah district.

The explosion took place at the local office of Trinamool in Amta on February 23, seriously injuring a person named Moharram Ali. Ali was admitted to the Calcutta National Medical College & Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on February 28.

Sarbat Ali, the father of the deceased, claimed that the police tried to hush up the matter and hence the inspector-in-charge of Amta police station was replaced the same day his son died.

Sarbat Ali alleged that the explosion was the result of infighting within the Trinamool Congress.

A petition was filed in the Calcutta High Court in connection with the case in which Ali’s family members alleged that no progress was made by the police in this matter.

Sarbat Ali’s counsel, Sabyaschi Chattopadhyay, told mediapersons that since his client was associated with a particular political party, he was denied entry in the locality by Trinamool workers.

“Moharram Ali was asked to be present at the local office of Trinamool on February 23, where explosives and crude bombs were piled,” Chattopadhyay said.

In the court, the members of the victim’s family claimed that they had no faith in any probe by the local police and hence they want the involvement of an independent agency in the matter.

On Monday, after hearing all sides, the high court bench of justice Rajasekhar Manta directed the NIA to be a party in the litigation.

