Calcutta HC bans gathering in front of Suvendu Adhikari’s ancestral residence

The Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, banned any sort of gathering in front of ancestral residence of the leader of the opposition in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari at Contai in East Midnapore district of West Bengal.

For the last couple of days, activists of Trinamool Congress’ students’ wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, have started a “unique” gathering in front of Adhikari’s residence at Contai.

Describing the leader of the opposition to be “suffering from mental and physical instability”, the activists gathered in front his residence with flower bouquets and greeting cards with “get well soon”, messages.

Some of them even tried to enter his residence but were resisted by the security personnel present there.

Adhikari approached the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha over the development.

Justice Mantha banned all such gatherings in front of his ancestral residence.

Justice Mantha also directed the East Midnapore District Superintendent of Police to ensure that such gatherings do not happen by passing on necessary instructions to the inspector in-charge of Contai Police station.

Justice Mantha has also directed the state government to give a detailed report in the court on what actually happened in front of Adhikari’s ancestral residence.

The argument in the court was quite interesting. When Adhikari’s counsel pointed out that some people are gathering in front of the residence of his clients with greetings cards and red roses to ridicule him, Justice Mantha said that probably that was their expression of love towards Adhikari.

To the judge’s opinion, Adhikari’s counsel pointed out the use of offensive language from that gathering could not be an expression of love.

“Then it is better not to show excessive love since that might lead to an increase in blood sugar level,” Justice Mantha observed.

20221116-135004

