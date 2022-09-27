The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday cautioned West Bengal’s Additional Chief Secretary, Home, B.P. Gopalika of contempt of court proceedings in case the process of recruitment for 10 posts in the state forensic science laboratory is not started before the forthcoming festive season of Durga Puja starting from October 1.

Gopalika on Tuesday morning informed the division bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice and Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee that a few months back, the state government had directed the state public service commission to arrange for the recruitment. At this, the bench directed Gopalika to speak to the state public service commission again in the matter and inform the court about the process on after 2 p.m.

Accordingly, the official once again appeared in front of the bench and told it that the state public service commission has assured the process of appointment to start before the festive season. After that, the division bench directed the state government to initiate the recruitment process by September 30, failing which the contempt of court proceedings will be initiated. It directed Gopalika to submit a report on how the recruitment process has been initiated by that date.

20220927-192603