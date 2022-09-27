INDIA

Calcutta HC cautions Bengal Home Secy of contempt in forensic lab recruitment

NewsWire
0
0

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday cautioned West Bengal’s Additional Chief Secretary, Home, B.P. Gopalika of contempt of court proceedings in case the process of recruitment for 10 posts in the state forensic science laboratory is not started before the forthcoming festive season of Durga Puja starting from October 1.

Gopalika on Tuesday morning informed the division bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice and Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee that a few months back, the state government had directed the state public service commission to arrange for the recruitment. At this, the bench directed Gopalika to speak to the state public service commission again in the matter and inform the court about the process on after 2 p.m.

Accordingly, the official once again appeared in front of the bench and told it that the state public service commission has assured the process of appointment to start before the festive season. After that, the division bench directed the state government to initiate the recruitment process by September 30, failing which the contempt of court proceedings will be initiated. It directed Gopalika to submit a report on how the recruitment process has been initiated by that date.

20220927-192603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s Day shouldn’t be limited to just one day: Delhi top...

    DMK allies contesting separately in urban polls in Kanniyakumari district

    Muslims can vote for anyone they want: AIMPLB

    UGC asks varsities to commemorate ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’