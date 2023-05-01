INDIA

Calcutta HC CJ asks Justice Gangopadhyay’s office to return files of Abhishek Banerjee

NewsWire
0
0

The office of the acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, T.S. Sivagnanam on Monday asked the office of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay to return the files related to the two cases against Trinamool’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the alleged multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal.

The case has been transferred from Justice Gangopadhyay’s bench following an order from the Supreme Court on April 28.

Calcutta High Court sources said that this recalling of files has been as per procedure followed in case of transfer of any case from one particular bench to another.

“On getting the related files back, the acting Chief Justice will decide on the new bench where the cases will be transferred and direct his office to issue a notification on this count,” said a senior court official on condition of anonymity.

On April 28, an apex court division bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and P.S. Narasimha ordered the transfer of these two cases from the bench of Justice Gangopadhyay based on the transcript of the interview that the latter had given to a particular news channel.

However, since the apex court did not issue any specific instruction on the remaining cases related to the alleged recruitment scam, those have continued to be under the jurisdiction of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

However, Justice Gangopadhyay has himself expressed apprehension that the remaining cases might also be transferred from his bench in future on the same grounds.

“As per norms, the Chief Justice or acting Chief Justice of any high court decides the roster of judges. Roster here means a list of what subjects are to be heard by which judge. As it is, the next revision of roster of judges at the Calcutta High Court is scheduled next month only,” said a senior counsel of the Calcutta High Court.

20230501-150002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India names squad for SAFF U-17 Boys’ Championship

    Punjab Polls: Huge deployment of central forces for Feb 20 elections

    K’taka CM Bommai reaches New Delhi, Cabinet expansion on cards amid...

    Protests across Punjab, Haryana over delay in paddy procurement