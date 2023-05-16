INDIA

Calcutta HC curtails, modifies route of Group D candidates’ rally

NewsWire
0
0

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday curtailed and modified the route of the protest rally by Group D post candidaes on Wednesday from near the road adjacent to the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Kalighat in south Kolkata.

On Monday, the single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha approved the “lantern rally” near the Chief Minister’s residence against alleged irregularities in recruitment of non-teaching staff in Group-D category in state-run schools.

However, on Tuesday, the state government approached the division bench of Justice Indra Prasanna Mukherjee and Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury challenging the order.

The division bench curtailed and modified the route of the protest rally. It said that instead of Harish Mukherjee Road, which is quite close to the Chief Minister’s residence, the rally should pass through Asutosh Mukherjee Road which is a bit further from her residence.

It also ordered that the end point of the rally will be Kalighat Police Station, which is also quite at a distance from the residence of the Chief Minister.

As per the fresh order, the entire programme has to be completed between 12.30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and no provocative statement or slogan can be made at the rally.

20230516-192003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajiv Bhattacharjee named new Tripura BJP President

    Himachal polls: Illicit liquor, cash and jewellery worth Rs 18 crore...

    Rain/snow likely in J&K, Ladakh till Monday evening

    Congress slams Centre over vaccine shortage