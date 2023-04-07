INDIALIFESTYLE

Calcutta HC denies permission to terminate minor girl’s 28-week pregnancy

NewsWire
0
0

The Calcutta High Court has denied permission to terminate the 28-week pregnancy of a 12-year-old minor girl who conceived after being raped.

The mother of the rape victim made an appeal at the Calcutta High Court seeking permission to terminate her daughter’s 28- week pregnancy.

The judgement on the matter, announced on Wednesday, was made available on Friday.

The termination of pregnancy, which is more than 24 weeks, can be done only after getting permission from any court.

However, the report of the medical board argued against the termination, claiming it might prove fatal for the minor victim.

Justice Aniruddha Roy of the Calcutta High Court accepted the argument of the medical board and denied permission for the termination of pregnancy.

The medical board constituted for the matter submitted its report to the court on April 5.

The medical board had submitted that rather than termination, giving birth to the child would be safer for the victim.

Justice Roy also observed that the prime consideration for the court is the safety aspect of the minor girl.

He also observed that it is the responsibility of the state to protect the dignity of the minor mother and her child in such cases. “The state cannot deny its responsibilities on this count,” Justice Roy observed.

20230407-194803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Almost all Goa MLAs crorepatis, 29 of 40 have criminal, serious...

    Christmas special cocktail recipes

    1st ODI: Shanaka’s valiant century in vain as India win by...

    BCCI ropes in female auctioneer for Women’s Premier League Player Auction:...