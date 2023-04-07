The Calcutta High Court has denied permission to terminate the 28-week pregnancy of a 12-year-old minor girl who conceived after being raped.

The mother of the rape victim made an appeal at the Calcutta High Court seeking permission to terminate her daughter’s 28- week pregnancy.

The judgement on the matter, announced on Wednesday, was made available on Friday.

The termination of pregnancy, which is more than 24 weeks, can be done only after getting permission from any court.

However, the report of the medical board argued against the termination, claiming it might prove fatal for the minor victim.

Justice Aniruddha Roy of the Calcutta High Court accepted the argument of the medical board and denied permission for the termination of pregnancy.

The medical board constituted for the matter submitted its report to the court on April 5.

The medical board had submitted that rather than termination, giving birth to the child would be safer for the victim.

Justice Roy also observed that the prime consideration for the court is the safety aspect of the minor girl.

He also observed that it is the responsibility of the state to protect the dignity of the minor mother and her child in such cases. “The state cannot deny its responsibilities on this count,” Justice Roy observed.

