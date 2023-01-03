The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday extended the shield for any coercive action by the state against Leader of the Opposition in Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari till January 17.

The next hearing in the matter is before a single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha on January 5.

On Tuesday, Adhikari’s counsel informed the court that although the shield against cohesive action was granted to him on November 29, the state government did not inform the court that day that the state police had filed a fresh FIR against him in a government-tender related case only the day before on November 28.

Justice Mantha, in his order, clearly stated that the shield against coercive action till January 17 will also be applicable in this case also.

In the next hearing, state Advocate General Soumendra Nath Mookherjee will present his argument on behalf of the state government.

On December 12, Justice Mantha gave protection to Adhikari against past and future FIRs. Putting a stay on the previous 26 FIRs as well barring the state police from filing future FIRs without the court’s approval, he observed that Adhikari is the Leader of the Opposition elected by the people and under such circumstances, the police, either on its own or under the instruction of anybody, cannot take steps to halt his actions.

He also observed that the court cannot overlook the apprehension of the Leader of the Opposition.

On December 15, Trinamool Congress’s state General Secretary and spokesman, Kunal Ghosh launched a scathing attack against Justice Mantha for giving that protection to Adhikari.

“I have full respect towards the judicial system. But the manner in which Justice Mantha gave Suvendu Adhikari protection and immunity from all past and future FIRs was undemocratic and biased. This made Suvendu Adhikari reckless as was evident from the stampede at his blanket distribution programme at Asansol on Wednesday evening that killed three persons. Justice Mantha will have to take responsibility for the tragedy,” he said.

