The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused to prohibit the Trinamool Congress from holding a mega rally on Wednesday.

However, the single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha imposed certain conditions for the same.

On Tuesday morning, the joint forum of state government employees in West Bengal, spearheading the movement against the non-payment of dearness allowance arrears by the Mamata government, approached the single-judge bench demanding a stay on the rally.

The joint forum contended that since the ruling party had chosen the same venue for their rally, where the DA agitators had been holding sit-in demonstrations for the last two months after getting a permission from the court on this count, there were possibilities of law & order problems.

The matter was heard in the post-lunch session and then Justice Mantha gave conditional approval to Trinamool Congress to conduct the rally.

As per the court order, all the important points of the rally venue, including the entry and exit points, will have to be kept under CCTV surveillance. The court ordered police to set up a three-tier barricade at the rally venue as well to deploy enough security forces.

Justice Mantha specially observed that no provocative statements can be uttered by any speaker addressing the rally or those attending that. Directing both parties to maintain peaceful coexistence, he also directed that the barricades should be removed and rally venues should be cleaned up. The main speaker at the rally will be the Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary and party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee.

