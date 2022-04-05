An order by the division bench of the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice, Prakash Srivastava has come to the aid of the suffering carriage horses in Kolkata.

The division bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday granted permission to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and CAPE Foundation to work with the West Bengal government to take care of the suffering horses used for rides. The division bench also called for providing veterinary services and food to improve the well-being of the horses.

The Bench also gave the state government four weeks to place on record a policy for addressing the miserable condition of the horses used for carriage and other rides near the iconic Victoria Memorial in central Kolkata.

Thanking the High Court for this verdict, PETA India’s legal counsel, Apurva Vikram Singh said that this will be of great help in improving the living conditions of the carriage horses. According to Singh, Mumbai and Delhi have already banned the use of horses for pulling carriages or tongas. “Policy decisions are in place in those cities for the rehabilitation of horses and for the carriage owners and drivers to earn a livelihood through e-carriages or other non-animal means, and Kolkata can do the same,” he added.

A recent report by PETA India has revealed that cruel practices such as forcing emaciated and injured horses to work has continued which often leads to a slow, painful death. The latest report has also pointed out that the horses are denied proper veterinary services.

Earlier on January 18, 2022, PETA India submitted its recommendations to the West Bengal government, requesting that the use of horses for tourist and carriage rides in Kolkata be prohibited, the horses be rehabilitated, and horse owners and carriage drivers be provided with an alternative livelihood through e-carriages or other means, such as taxis and commercial goods vehicles.

