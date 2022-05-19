The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a joint probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the allegations of forceful religious conversions at Kaliachak in Malda district of West Bengal.

At the same time, the high court bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the Malda district police superintendent to file an affidavit detailing the actions taken by him on this count.

Justice Mantha has directed the central probe agencies to submit a report on this count to the high court by June 21.

Few days back, two brothers of the same family along with the wife and children of one of the two brothers had alleged that they were forced to go for religious conversion. They had held the inspector-in-charge of Malda police station and two other policemen responsible for this event. Considering the gravity of the matter, Justice Mantha ordered a joint probe by the CBI and the NIA.

Justice Mantha expressed dismay as to how can a police officer be involved in a matter of forceful religious conversion.

