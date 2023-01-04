INDIA

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into Contai tender scam

NewsWire
0
0

The West Bengal government received yet another jolt on Wednesday after the Calcutta High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged tender scam at Contai in East Midnapore district.

While directing a CBI probe into the matter, the single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha also granted bail to Ramchandra Panda, a close confidant of the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, who was arrested by the state police on December 28 last year in connection with the scam.

Ramchandra Panda was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by his wife Kakoli Panda, who’s the president of a local cooperative society.

Ramchandra Panda’s counsel claimed in the court on Wednesday that the local unit of the Trinamool Congress had put pressure on Kakoli Panda to file the complaint against her husband, who has been falsely implicated in the case.

Kakoli Panda also appeared before the single-judge bench and claimed that she was forced to sign a paper and then taken to the local police station to file the complaint against her husband.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Mantha granted bail to Ramchandra Panda and also ordered that the couple should be provided with central armed forces security cover.

Ordering a CBI inquiry in the matter, Justice Mantha directed the state police to hand over a copy of the complaint on the basis of which Ramchandra Panda was arrested.

He also directed the CBI to submit a progress report of its probe within the next five weeks.

20230104-195004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Himalayan Yak gets FSSAI tag, to boost bovine economy

    Mehbooba Mufti re-elected PDP President

    Pak Test cricketer Yasir Shah accused of aiding in rape of...

    Aparna Dixit: Music video ‘Dildaar’ will change the way people view...