The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the tension at the temple of Matua spiritual leader late Binapani Devi a.k.a. ‘Boro Ma’ at Thakurnagar in Bangaon district.

The single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the BJP MP from Bongaon, Santanu Thakur, accusing Trinamool Congress’ national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his associates of creating the tension on June 11.

In the petition, Tkahur, who’s also the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, alleged that the district police, instead of taking action against the offenders, have filed cases against the disciples of the temple who were allegedly heckled by Trinamool supporters.

The petition was filed on Monday and the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday. Justice Mantha, while directing the formation of an SIT to probe the matter, said that the SIT should be headed by an IPS officer in the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).

Justice Mantha also directed the police to immediately collect CCTV footage from the temple.

He further directed the immediate release of Matua disciples arrested in this connection. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled on July 18.

To recall, after Abhishek Banerjee reached the temple on June 11, several people from the Matua community showed him black flags and raised slogans claiming that he will not be allowed to enter the temple.

The situation turned even more serious after local MP Thakur, escorted by central armed forces personnel and his associates, reached the spot and locked the gate of the temple from inside.

