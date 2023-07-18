INDIA

Calcutta HC permits opening of 3 more PMLA courts in city

NewsWire
0
0

Amid multiple money laundering cases in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday permitted the opening of three more Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) courts in the state capital.

With this, the total number of PMLA courts in Kolkata will increase to four as against just one currently.

Sources said that with the opening of the three additional courts, the trial process in cases relating to school and municipalities recruitments, coal and cattle smuggling, among others will be expedited to a great extent.

This will also help the central agency, specialising in investigation in money laundering cases, to present the arrested accused persons in the court at the earliest and expedite the probe process.

The sources said that the development comes at a point when the ED is in the final stages of investigation in many of the above mentioned cases.

The agency had been seeking the approval of additional PMLA courts for quite some time, so that the trial process can go on with equal speed of that of the on-going investigations in the matter.

According to ED counsels, the pressure on the single PMLA court was increasing due to the growing number of money laundering cases in the state handled by the central agency.

“This often gave the opportunity for the accused persons of floating the allegations of delayed investigation and legal procedures in the matter. That problem will be resolved to a great extent now,” a legal associate of the ED said.

2023071841074

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian-American golfer Theegala moves to eighth in Japan

    Mission for strengthening marginal famrmers and rural economy

    Vellore tense after Hindu Munnani opposes construction of Mosque

    Minor gang-raped near New Delhi Railway Station