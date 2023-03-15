INDIA

Calcutta HC puts interim stay on further police proceedings against Cong leader

NewsWire
0
0

A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday put an interim stay on further police action against HC counsel and Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi, who was arrested on March 4 for allegedly making derogatory comments against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

After a lower court in Kolkata granted bail to Bagchi on the same day, he challenged the procedure of his arrest at Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha.

On Wednesday, Justice Mantha put an interim stay on further police action against Bagchi for the next four week when the matter will be heard again.

Justice Mantha also questioned the procedure of his arrest after the cops of Burtolla Police under Kolkata Police visited his residence during early hours and questioned him for hours before finally arresting him.

The bench also directed the Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal to seek a report from Burtolla Police station and submit the report to the Calcutta High Court within that four weeks of time.

To recall, after the bypoll results for the Sagardighi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district was announced on March 2, in which Left-backed Congress candidate Baryon Biswas trounced Trinamool Congress nominee Debasish Bandopadhyay by 23,000 votes, the chief minister had launched a scathing attack against state Congress President and veteran party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, referring to his daughter’s suicide in 2006.

On March 3, Bagchi held a press conference where he referred to a book written by former IAS officer Deepak Kumar Ghosh, which reportedly has some references about the personal life of the Chief Minister.

Bagchi said that since Banerjee has started making personal attacks by referring to the suicide of Chowdhury’s daughter, he would now counter them by circulating soft copies of Ghosh’s book through WhatsApp. That followed the police raid at his residence and his arrest.

The arrest evoked strong criticism from all corners, including from within the Trinamool Congress.

20230315-154603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man having affair with woman constable killed in Bihar

    Stalin directs officials to ensure proper implementation of schemes for people...

    Inter-state illegal arms racket busted in Delhi, one held

    1st T20I: Pandya responds to questions on his bowling by opening...