INDIA

Calcutta HC questions 57 appointments in Group-C category without WBSSC recommendation

NewsWire
0
0

The Calcutta High Court on Friday questioned 57 appointments in non-teaching staff in Group-C category in different government schools in the state without proper recommendation letters from the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said: “How is it possible that as many as 57 Group-C staff were recruited without valid recommendation from WBSSC. In that case the question is who actually recommended them for recruitment. Was it SP Sinha?”

Justice Gangopadhyay ordered the Commission to immediately publish the names of these 57 on the commission’s website after which the hearing will continue.

Sinha was heading WBSSC screening committee, which was constituted by the Commission during the tenure of Partha Chatterjee, the-then state education minister.

A judicial probe committee headed by Justice Ranjit Kumar Bag had observed that the screening committee was constituted flouting all norms and Sinha was made to head that committee to “facilitate” illegal recruitments of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools.

Both Chatterjee and Sinha are currently in judicial custody for their alleged involvement in the scam.

As per prescribed norms, though WBSSC is the selection authority of teaching and non-teaching staff, it is not the appointing authority for the same. As per norm, WBSSC gives recommendations of appointments to selected categories and on the basis of that, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) makes appointment.

However, in these 57 cases in Group-C category, all were appointed without recommendation from the commission.

20230310-150005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lack of vision by PM Modi root cause of all problems:...

    ‘The lack of application and discipline was unreal’, Shastri advises Australian...

    Haryana brings changes to realise dream of ‘Ram Rajya’: Governor

    Farah Khan Ali unveils new pret jewellery label