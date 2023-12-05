Calcutta HC questions ‘opaque’ teacher posting policy in Bengal

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday questioned the lack of transparency in the postings for school teachers in West Bengal.

Asking whether flattery and influences overrule the eligibility factor in case of postings of teachers in the state, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha also directed the state government and the District Primary School Council (DPSC) to submit an affidavit regarding the existing posting policy in the state by December 18, when the matter will be heard against.

Justice Mantha also held that if flattery and influences are the principal factors determining postings, then in future new teachers might also request for posting near his own residence or the residence of his fiance.

He was hearing a petition by seven teachers alleging irregularities in postings of teachers in East Midnapore district.

The petitioners alleged that such irregularities in the postings of the teachers in the district were possible as some influential political personalities intervened in the matter.

He also observed that there should be specific guidelines regarding postings of teachers besides questioning about the existing guidelines in the state on this count.

After the DPSC representative failed to give any specific clarification on this count, Justice Mantha ordered for the submission of the affidavit by the next date of hearing in the matter.

He also questioned why the counselling for postings was not happening in the East Midnapore district, when the same is taking place in some other districts.

At this, the DPSC representative informed the court that there is no specific guideline as regards to posting-related counselling.

20231205172191