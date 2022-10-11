INDIA

Calcutta HC rejects ED's appeal for taking Mondal aide Hossain to Delhi

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday rejected the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) appeal for transit remand to take Sehgal Hossain, bodyguard of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal to New Delhi for questioning on the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam.

A single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh rejected the ED’s application for transit remand mainly on two grounds. He questioned that after the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi rejected the ED’s similar plea, why did the central agency not approach the Delhi High Court challenging the order.

Secondly, he said that the case relating to Sehgal Hossain is being heard by a special court at Asansol in West Burdwan district, and that particular court would have been the right forum for the ED to approach in this matter.

Justice Ghosh also observed that the manner in which the ED was keeping options of approaching multiple courts open in the matter is not acceptable in the eyes of law, as he rejected the ED plea.

Earlier in the day, Justice Ghosh asked the ED to file an explanatory report to the bench as to why it is so keen to take Hossain to Delhi. The ED’s explanation that since the main case has been registered in New Delhi and the ED officers are coming to Kolkata from New Delhi only, there is a need to take Hossain to New Delhi for questioning did not satisfy the bench.

However, the court has kept the option open for the ED to question Sehgal Hossain at Asansol Special Correctional Home where he is lodged in judicial custody. Incidentally, Mondal is also housed at the same correctional home.

