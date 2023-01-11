After two days of continued ruckus at the Calcutta High Court with complaints against a section of lawyers resisting their colleagues from entering the court of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, finally on Wednesday morning the agitating lawyers ended the agitation.

However, it is not clear whether the boycott of Justice Mantha’s bench has been totally lifted or not since a section of the lawyers close to the state’s ruling party of Trinamool Congress are in favour of continuing the boycott, but moving away from the path of resisting colleagues from entering the court.

An official statement has also been issued by the Calcutta High Court Bar Association secretary Biswabrata Basu Mallick assuring that what happened on Monday and Tuesday will not be repeated.

Basu Mallick also told Justice Mantha that nothing will happen further in front of the latter’s court. “Whatever has happened should not have happened. This will not happen again. But I request you not to pass any judgement or directive in a case unless both the parties are present,” Basu Mallick told Justice Mantha.

Claiming that he will have to pass a judgement or order in case of an important and crucial case, Justice Mantha asked the bar association secretary to ensure that such things do not recur not just in front of his court but in front of the court of any other judge.

“I request you to protect the dignity of the place. This should not be repeated not just in my court but in the court of any other judge. Please ensure that,” Justice Mantha told the bar association secretary.

On Tuesday only, Justice Mantha issued a contempt of rule and also filed a suo motu petition at the Calcutta High Court against the agitating advocates creating obstruction in their fellow professionals appearing at his court.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava also expressed anguish over the development, “The country’s oldest high court surely has a legacy of its own. The bar association should take responsibility for that,” the Chief Justice observed.

